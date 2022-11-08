Ambassador Thomas Greenfield, US representative to UN, arrived in Kyiv

The representative of the United States at the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, arrived in Kyiv to confirm the unwavering support of the United States of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the US mission to the UN, Nate Evans, on Twitter, and the US embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The US representative to the UN is in Kyiv to confirm the unwavering support of the US to Ukraine, which is defending its freedom and sovereignty in the face of Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion," Evans said.

According to the embassy, ​​in Kyiv, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities to discuss the firm commitment of the USA to the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. It is noted that she will "oversee the documentation and preservation of evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops and listen to the stories of survivors."

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also discuss the global food security crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will highlight the critical need to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative for next year, the embassy said. She will also meet with humanitarian organizations working to meet the winter needs of vulnerable people affected by Russia's attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

