In southern direction, AFU destroyed 125 occupiers, enemy equipment and warehouse with ammunition, - OC "South"

The armed forces in the south of Ukraine destroyed more than a hundred Russian occupiers, as well as a warehouse with ammunition.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

Missile and artillery units carried out more than a hundred fire missions, in particular, on control points, a column of military equipment, and warehouses with enemy ammunition.

Enemy losses per combat day are 125 occupiers; 3 tanks; 5 units of armored vehicles; warehouse with ammunition in the Beryslav district.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy, changing the place of deployment, leaving roadblocks, mines objects, and territories. Blackmail continues with a man-made disaster.

The enemy launched a rocket attack on the liberated territories and settlements of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnieper, destroying one of the private houses. One person died, another was injured.

The enemy attacked our positions twice with attack drones, and in the Kryvy Rih district they attacked a critical infrastructure object with rockets.

Watch more: Drone drops mine into group of invaders. VIDEO