Zelensky arrived in liberated Kherson, - Reuters. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson, liberated from the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for our entire country," he told the military.

Zelensky thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

Photos of the Head of State in the city also appeared on the network.

