Convicted Russian terrorists in MH17 case must pay €16 million in compensation, - Hague court rules

Ex-FSB officer, former "Minister of Defense of the DPR" Ihor Girkin (Strelkov), General of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, head of the "GRU of the DPR" Serhii Dubinsky and citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko found guilty in the case of the shooting down of flight MH17 must pay 16 million euros in compensation.

As Censor.NET informs, such a decision was made by a court in the Netherlands, Ukrinform reports.

"In general, we are talking about more than 16 million euros, which should be paid by Dubinsky, Girkin and Kharchenko," - said the presiding judge Hendrik Steinhaus.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko were found guilty of shooting down flight MH17 and killing 298 people, they were sentenced to life imprisonment. GRU lieutenant colonel Oleg Pulatov was acquitted.

Passenger Boeing-777 of "Malaysia Airlines", flying flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. There were 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board the liner, all of them died.

