Russian military in Kharkiv region mined even beds in kindergartens, - Synehubiv

Every day sappers in Kharkiv region neutralize from 200 to a thousand explosive items left by Russian invaders.

This was stated during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Communal Services by Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, almost every day civilians, agricultural workers, emergency medical workers are blown up by mines and unexploded shells of the occupiers. There are cases when specialists of the State Emergency Service who are engaged in demining are also blown up. According to the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kharkiv region is currently recognized as the most contaminated with explosive objects. During the day, sappers neutralize from 200 to 1000 explosive devices.

"When we knock out the enemy from a particular settlement, we find mined children's beds in kindergartens. The private sector also remains dangerous. The enemy conducts remote mining or special manual mining. Occupants use the most modern means and military weapons that are not detected by metal detectors," said Oleh Synehubiv.

The Head of RMA added that communication at the international level is necessary to solve this problem.

"I know that members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Communal Services are doing everything to ensure that international partners provide as much modern equipment as possible for demining the de-occupied territories. The restoration of critical infrastructure, the establishment of vital activity in our region depends on this," Oleh Synehubiv summed up.