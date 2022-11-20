Russians are transporting looted goods from left-bank part of Kherson region with trucks, - Sobolevsky
From the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers are taking away everything of value in trucks.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevsky.
"Cases of looting by Russian soldiers on the left-bank part of the Kherson region reached such a scale that the occupation authorities were forced to prohibit the departure of cargo transport and special equipment from the territory of the Kherson region without a special permit.
Looted property is taken away by trucks. They carry everything of value. "Welcome to the Russian measure," Sobolevsky wrote.
