Funds for marine drones come from 93 countries, - Zelensky

As of November 22, donations for marine drones collected on United24 fundraising platform have been made by people from 93 countries

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address on November 22.

He said: "The sea... On our fundraising platform United24 we are very actively accumulating funds for marine drones. Unity, as always, gives a great result. Ordinary people. More than 50 Ukrainian companies. International businesses. Plus our Lithuanian friends. Plus the IT community. In total, people from 93 countries joined our initiative! We are gradually building the Ukrainian fleet of marine drones!"

