Russians stole almost 900 tons of grain from Starobilsk elevator

Russian occupants continue to rob Ukrainian grain. Almost 900 tons of various grain was stolen in Starobilsk district of Luhansk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Center of National Resistance.

"The enemy looted Starobilsk Elevator LLC, from where they took almost 900 tons of grain (harvest 2021). More than 600 tons of wheat and 275 tons of sunflower were stolen," the statement said.

The agency added that the Russians stole the grain because the owners refused to cooperate with the occupiers. The grain was transferred to the so-called "agrarian fund of the LPR".

