Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Poland received threatening letters three times - Ambassador Zvarych

In Poland, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow received a letter with threats twice, as well as the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw once. The relevant Polish services have opened proceedings and are collecting evidence of criminal acts.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Indeed, yesterday we received suspicious envelopes in Warsaw and Krakow, and this morning a second suspicious envelope arrived in Krakow," Zvarych said.

He specified that yesterday at the consulate general in Krakow an envelope with an unknown powder was received, and at the embassy in Warsaw and today for the second time in Krakow - an envelope with organic remains of animal origin.

As Zvarych noted, Ukrainian diplomats and consuls in Warsaw and Krakow, after receiving suspicious envelopes, called the police and relevant services, which quickly responded to the calls. Therefore, an inspection of these envelopes was conducted with the participation of pyrotechnicians and experts.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland reported that Polish law enforcement agencies have opened proceedings to investigate the contents of the envelopes, to establish the source of their origin, as well as the entire logical chain of where and who sent them. As of today, these cases are being investigated separately in Warsaw and Krakow. Instead, in the future, the question of their possible unification into one case will be determined depending on the appearance of additional information.

Zvarych emphasized that Ukrainian diplomacy sees these actions as attempts to intimidate employees of the diplomatic and consular service. He also did not rule out the possibility that other consular offices of Ukraine in Poland may receive the same envelopes. Therefore, preventive measures are taken so that such cases do not happen again.

The ambassador said that on the instructions of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the security of diplomatic and consular institutions on the territory of Poland has been strengthened, Ukrainian diplomats have sent relevant appeals to Polish law enforcement agencies. In addition, additional security measures have been taken in the matter of receiving foreign correspondence.

"But we hope that, in any case, those responsible for sending suspicious envelopes will be found and brought to justice," concluded the Ukrainian diplomat.