Intelligence does not yet see threat of attack from Belarus, - Danilov

The intelligence agencies of Ukraine currently see no threat of an attack from Belarus, but the security and defense sector is ready for any development.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, the NSDC reports on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

He also explained that Ukraine and its partners may have different understandings of victory. According to him, victory for Ukraine is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991 and ensuring the inviolability of the state border, depriving the Russian Federation of nuclear weapons.

He also explained that Ukraine and its partners may have different understandings of victory. According to him, victory for Ukraine is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991 and ensuring the inviolability of the state border, depriving the Russian Federation of nuclear weapons.

The Secretary of the National Security Council reported that, as of today, 37 meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have been held.

In addition, Danilov emphasized that the intelligence agencies of Ukraine currently do not see a threat of an attack from Belarus, but the security and defense sector is ready "for any development of events."

He noted that Belarus is occupied by the Russian Federation, and everything that happens on its territory "does not depend on the people who consider themselves the leaders of this country."

Responding to a question about the rapid capture of the Kherson region at the beginning of a large-scale invasion, Danilov said that the authorized bodies would give an answer.

"The time will come - our bodies will name all the heroes and anti-heroes," he said.

The NSDC secretary also added that Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 75-90% of missiles. Danilov predicted that we can expect another 3-4 high-powered shelling.

At the same time, he noted that the number of missile weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation is rapidly decreasing, and the Russians are forced to look for additional supplies around the world.

According to Danilov, the information about Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation has not yet been confirmed.