Centralized water supply in Kherson restored by 80%, - OVA

In Kherson, centralized water supply has been restored by 80%, almost 100 base stations of mobile operators are already working in region, and there are 32 teams working to restore electricity in Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Regional State Administration.

"In Kherson, centralized water supply has been restored by 80%, the process of connecting subscribers continues," the statement reads.

Also, the head of the OVA noted that specialists have restored the work of 7 base stations in Kherson - in general, mobile operators have restored the work of 93 base and 3 mobile stations in the liberated Kherson region.

To restore electricity in Kherson region, 32 teams are working - 162 workers and 61 units of equipment. Yesterday, the crews worked on the lines supplying Vysokopillya, Tryfonivka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Chornobaivka and Kherson. Yesterday, power supply was restored to some consumers in Kherson and Chornobaivka.

In Velyka Oleksandrivka, Vysokopillya, Novodmytrivka and Mala Oleksandrivka, natural gas distribution continues to be restored step by step, damaged sections of the networks in the settlements are repaired.

Road clearing works are also underway in Kherson region. Currently, specialists have managed to clear 293.9 kilometers of local roads.

According to Yanushevych, the Vysokopil, Novovorontsovo and Bilozersk primary health care centers received medical equipment for storage of immunobiological drugs and electrocardiographs from the charitable foundation "Patients of Ukraine".

Also, the Regional State Administration informs that Kherson region received 5 powerful diesel generators of 176 kW from the EU. They were delivered to Beryslav hospital, regional clinical hospital, city hospital of Luchansk, children's regional clinical hospital and regional rehabilitation hospital.

