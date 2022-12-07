Russia has deployed 13 ships on combat duty in Black Sea

There are 13 Russian ships in the Black Sea, including an underwater missile carrier.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There are 13 enemy ships in the Black Sea. Among them is 1 submarine missile carrier. A total volley of 4 "Kalibrs" is possible," the message says.

