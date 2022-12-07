Ruscists are mass-deporting children from Luhansk region to Chechnya for "patriotic education", - Haidai

More than a hundred such cases have been recorded.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai

"Invaders are mass-deporting children from Luhansk region to Chechnya for "patriotic education". There are already more than a hundred similar cases of deportation of teenagers to the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

The head of the regional administration recalled that earlier the Center of National Resistance reported that the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region reported that in-depth medical examinations were conducted for 15,000 children aged 2 to 17.

"Medics imported from Russia noted in the examination documents that 70% of these children "need special medical care". It is with this conclusion that the Russians cover up the deportation of children to the territory of the Russian Federation," he concluded.

