"Special operation" can be long process, - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s so-called "special military operation" could become a "long process."
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.
"Of course, it can be a long process," he said.
Also, according to the Russian dictator, the "emergence of new territories" is a "significant result" for Russia.
At the same time, he emphasized that talks about additional mobilization in the Russian Federation do not make sense, there is no need for this.
