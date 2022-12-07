Zelenskyi held another meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and commanders of the troops of operational directions reported on the current situation on the front lines and the provision of defense forces units with weapons and ammunition. The next steps to reduce the combat capabilities of the enemy's troops were considered. In addition, the participants of the Headquarters heard information about the progress of the restoration of the energy system of Ukraine," - the message says.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the commanders of the troops of the operational directions.

The meeting of the Stavka was also attended by: Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, other members of the government, heads of law enforcement agencies, and law enforcement agencies.

