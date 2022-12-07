Last day, marines destroyed 36 invaders, 2 tanks, 5 MLRS and 8 mortars. INFOGRAPHICS
The military units and units of the Marine Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, last day, December 6, marines destroyed a tank, 3 mortars, a truck, and 21 occupants.
Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 15 Russian soldiers, a tank, 5 mortars, and 5 MLRSs were destroyed.
The final losses of the enemy are specified.
