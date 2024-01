The occupiers again shelled the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Ruscists were hit with the "Uragan" MLRS.

"There are no victims so far. All emergency services are working on the spot," Tymoshenko adds.

