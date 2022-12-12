US will continue to provide multimillion-dollar aid to Ukraine, - Biden
The United States will not send its military to Ukraine, but will continue to provide multimillion-dollar aid to the country at war.
This was stated by US President Joe Biden, reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to ВВС.
"The U.S. does not plan to send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but will continue to provide it with multimillion-dollar assistance," the U.S. President stated.
