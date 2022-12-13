ENG
war (20121) shoot out (8671) energy (291) electric power (339) Ukrenergo (115)

Situation in energy system is difficult, capacity deficit is significant, - "Ukrenergo"

As of December 13, the power system remains in a difficult situation. The electricity deficit remains significant.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the deterioration of weather conditions throughout the country (strong wind, frost, sticking wet snow, icing of wires) negatively affects the condition of high-voltage and distribution networks and significantly complicates the work of repair crews.

"In the east, the enemy again shelled several areas, causing damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Repair work will be started after the permission of the Armed Forces. At the same time, it was possible to revive settlements in the de-occupied territories, some of which remained without electricity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the message reads.

It is also noted that all oblenergos have proven limits on electricity consumption.

