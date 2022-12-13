Germany will allocate €50 million of "winter aid" to Ukraine

The Federal Republic of Germany will provide Ukraine with 50 million euros of assistance to prevent the Russian army from freezing Ukrainians.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Twitter of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

"Today Germany promises another 50 million euros as winter aid for Ukraine. Putin wants to break Ukrainians with his freezing tactics. We will not allow this to happen. Putin's bombs mean that doctors have to operate a boy's heart in the light of mobile phones. That children do their homework by candlelight in a hat, scarf and jacket. That is why we are mobilizing survival aid, including generators and transformers," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock.

