Ruscists are shelling Korabelny district of Kherson, - RMA

On the morning of December 17, Russian invaders shelled Kherson, one person was killed, and a 70-year-old woman was injured.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Ruscists are attacking the Korabelny district of Kherson with MLRS and artillery.

"A 36-year-old man who was in the car died on the spot. A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. She is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance," the report says.

