Hodges doubts ability of Russian Federation to attack again in February

Russia is unlikely to be able to resort to a new offensive in February next year, there are doubts about its ability to gather the necessary and well-prepared number of forces for this.

The former commander of the US forces in Europe, retired general Ben Hodges, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I doubt that Russia will be able to assemble forces of this size at this time, at least not of any quality. Exaggerating the potential for new Russian offensives fuels those looking for reasons not to continue supporting Ukraine," Hodges wrote.

