Explosions rang out again in Kherson region, - RMA

The Russian army struck the Kherson geriatric center in the village of Stepanivka.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of Kherson RMA, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers meanly aimed at the facility, which provides assistance to the elderly. In the building of the center, the gate was destroyed, the windows and doors were broken, the roof and the porch were damaged," the message says.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

