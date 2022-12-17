At meeting with Bennett, Putin admitted that Ukrainians turned out to be stronger than he was told - New York Times

In March, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainians turned out to be stronger "than they told me."

This was reported by The New York Times with reference to two people familiar with the content of the conversation, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"It will probably be much more difficult than we thought. But the war is on their territory, not on ours. We are a big country, and we have patience," Putin said.

According to the publication's sources, during a meeting with US representatives last month, the Russians wanted to convey a harsh message to President Joe Biden: no matter how many Russian soldiers are killed or wounded on the battlefield, Russia will not back down.

One of the NATO members, the newspaper writes, warned the allies that Putin is ready to accept the death or injury of up to 300,000 Russian servicemen, which is about three times more than his probable losses at this time.