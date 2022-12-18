ENG
Night in Donetsk region: strikes on Kurakhove and shelling of Avdiivka

The night in the Donetsk region was relatively peaceful, but isolated shelling was recorded in different parts of the front.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the Donetsk direction during the day it was noisy on the outskirts of Kurakhovo, and at night there were 2 shellings of Avdiivka - shells landed on 4 streets. We are clarifying information about the victims and the amount of destruction.

"In the Horlivka direction yesterday morning, a projectile hit a vegetable garden in Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivka district - no one was injured. In the Lysychansk direction, numerous shellings of the Torsky and Zarichne of the Lyman district have occurred again - without casualties. We carefully document all Russian crimes!", Kyrylenko adds.

