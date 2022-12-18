1 612 1
Ruscists attacked center of Kherson, three people were injured, - PO
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Russian occupiers dealt another blow to the center of Kherson.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson. Another attack was made in the city center. 3 people were injured. They received shrapnel wounds, 1 in serious condition. All are being provided with medical assistance. Emergency services are working on the spot," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...