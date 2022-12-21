Xi Jinping at a meeting with Medvedev repeated China’s support for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that his country would like to see negotiations on Ukraine.

Bloomberg cites the relevant words, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to "European Truth".

Xi Jinping told Medvedev that his administration "actively promotes peace and negotiations."

"China hopes that the relevant parties can remain rational and restrained, conduct comprehensive negotiations and solve mutual security problems through political means," he said.

China avoids criticizing Russia over the war in Ukraine. Beijing signed a communique at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November stating that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine", but continues to refrain from calling it a war.

In November, Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he was against the use of nuclear force in Europe, stressing Beijing's desire to keep Russia's war in Ukraine from escalating.

He used talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel this month to urge efforts toward resolving the crisis.

Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping asked him to use influence on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

