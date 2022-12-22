Next year is decisive in this war, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the next year decisive in the war.

The head of state said this during an address to the US Congress, Censor.NET reports.

"Our two nations are allies in this battle. And next year is a crucial time in it. A time when Ukrainian courage and American determination must guarantee the future of our freedom with you. The freedom of people who stand for their values," the President emphasized.

Zelensky noted that this battle cannot be frozen or postponed.

"It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will protect itself. From the United States to China, from Europe to Latin America, from Africa to Australia, the world is too interconnected, too interdependent, for one person to remain aloof and at the same time safe when such a battle is going on," the President added.

