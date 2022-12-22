During December 22, Russians struck Sumy region 54 times - RMA

Russian aggressors struck 54 times at three border communities of Sumy region today.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky in Telegram.

"The enemy made 54 attacks on the border during the day. Bilopil, Khotyn and Znob-Novgorod communities were under fire," he wrote.

The Head of the region noted that the Russians shelled the Bilopil hromada four times with mortars. In total, 37 mines exploded, a private house, a village house of culture and a shop were damaged.

The enemy attacked Khotyn community from the territory of Russia with artillery, 12 "arrivals" were recorded.

Znob-Novgorod hromada also got under enemy fire. Russians shelled the border village with mortars, firing five mines.

According to Zhyvytsky, people in all cases were not injured.

