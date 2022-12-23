German intelligence officer detained for spying for Russia

An employee of Federal Intelligence Service of Germany (Bundesnachrichtendienst, BND) was arrested on suspicion of transferring state secret information to Russia this year.

"The accused is suspected of treason," - the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany reported.

The man was detained on December 21, his apartment and workplace were searched. Law enforcement officers also searched the home and workplace of "another person" and two BND offices in Berlin and Pullas. Later, the investigating judge of the German Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for Carsten L.

According to the BND head Bruno Kahl, the special service itself discovered the alleged treason and conducted a large-scale internal investigation. "When the suspicions were confirmed, the prosecutor's office was informed," he added.

The intelligence agency did not provide details of the allegations, noting that "restraint and confidentiality are very important in this case." "In the case of Russia, we are dealing with an actor that is unprincipled and ready for violence. Every detail disclosed will give the enemy an advantage in its intention to harm Germany," Kahl stressed.