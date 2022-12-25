ENG
Several explosions occurred at night near airfield in Kursk. VIDEO

On the night of December 25, explosions were heard near the airfield in the Russian city of Kursk. Eyewitnesses say there were several of them.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this was reported by local telegram channels.

It is noted that CCTV cameras recorded flashes near the airfield and loud sounds of explosions.

The cameras captured the explosion on video around 4 am. In the comments, locals said that the city was "anxious" at night. However, some residents of Kursk began to convince that these were the sounds of a thunderstorm, while others assured that "air defense was working".

