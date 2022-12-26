ENG
As result of attack on airfield in Engels, three Russian servicemen were killed - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation. VIDEO

News Censor.NET World

At night, explosions rang out at the airfield in Engels, Russia. The dead were reported.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"On Monday, air defense equipment shot down a Ukrainian drone at a low altitude on the approach to the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region. As a result of its debris falling, 3 Russian servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally wounded. The aircraft was not damaged," the Ministry said.

Watch more: In Engels, Russia, explosions rang out at night, and air alert was announced. VIDEO

