Stoltenberg expects Sweden and Finland to join NATO in 2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that he does not expect Turkey to block the entry of both countries into the Alliance for a long time.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Deutsche Welle.

As noted, he said this in an interview with dpa published on Monday, December 26.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, is "absolutely confident" that the ratification of the applications of Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance "will be completed on time" and expects them to join it in 2023.

In this way, Stoltenberg made it clear that he does not expect Turkey to block the accession of both countries to NATO for a long time. Istanbul began to obstruct this process already in the spring, when Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join the Alliance, accusing them, in particular, of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (KWP), which is listed as a terrorist organization both in Turkey and in the European Union and the United States.