AFU hit Russians in South, results are "delicious", - OC "South"

On the night of December 27, the Defense Forces attacked the Russians located on the left bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South", announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

Humeniuk said that the Russian occupiers continue their terror of fire on the right bank of the Dnipro - shelling the civilian population and infrastructure facilities in the Kherson region and Nikopol district.

According to her, the rocket and heavy artillery of the occupiers worked again that night.

"The enemy is maneuvering. They are afraid of our response. They feel it. It is quite substantial.

We can't report the results yet, but they are very "delicious" and you will be hearing about them very soon. This night was a practice, and it is no longer "mosquitoes", it is already more significant," said Humeniuk, recalling the attack of "war mosquitoes" on Sevastopol.

