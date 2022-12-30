Russia keeps one missile carrier with eight Kalibr in Black Sea

On combat duty in the Black Sea, the Russian Federation took ten of its ships, in particular, one missile carrier with eight "Kalibr" on board.

As Censor.NET reports, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"As of today at 11:00 a.m., the situation is as follows: 10 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the total salvo is 8 missiles," the message reads.

According to the Navy of Ukraine, there is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov. There are nine enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including five Kalibr carriers equipped with 72 missiles.