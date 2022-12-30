Russia is going to conduct new wave of mobilization on January 5, - Budanov

Due to the lack of manpower, the leadership of the Russian Federation decided to hold a new wave of mobilization from January 5, 2023.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told about this in an interview with the ВВС, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians have huge problems both with equipping already existing units due to high losses in combat operations, and with the formation of new units.

He noted that the enemy no longer has enough manpower for the war against Ukraine, and that is why the Russian Federation decided to start another wave of mobilization on January 5.

"This number is in the plans. They will have to start a new wave of mobilization, even taking into account the fact that the past mobilization, which supposedly ended, did not stop, people are being mobilized in full swing," said Budanov.

The head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized that there will be no changes compared to the previous wave of conscription to the Russian Federation, except that the system of military commissariats has been slightly adapted.