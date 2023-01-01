Kuleba invited new OSCE chairman to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba congratulated the head of the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia, Buyar Osmani, on his inauguration as the head of the OSCE and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear Buyar Osmani, I congratulate you on becoming the head of the OSCE. I look forward to the opportunity to welcome you to Ukraine and work together on strengthening the OSCE's response to Russian aggression and implementing Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula," Kuleba wrote.

He also thanked the previous head of the OSCE, Rau Zbigniev, for leading the work of the organization in the most principled way and in the most difficult conditions of full-scale Russian aggression. "2022 will be remembered for the determination of Polish diplomacy in protecting the principles of the OSCE," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

See more: Klitschko celebrated New Year with his defenders in Bakhmut at their invitation. PHOTOS