Two groups of Iranian drones entered Ukrainian territory.

It was reported by the Head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitalyi Kim in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Air. Two groups of mopeds," - he wrote.

As of 21:15, air alert was sounded in Kyrovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as traditionally in Luhansk region and occupied Crimea.