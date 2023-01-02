Situation in power system is under control, limits for evening period have been brought to regions, emergency shutdowns in Kyiv, - "Ukrenergo"

On the night of January 2, the Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure with drones. Unfortunately, there is damage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, at the same time, as of 11:00 a.m. on January 2, the situation in the power system is fully under control.

"Due to network restrictions caused by significant damage to main networks as a result of 11 missile and 14 drone attacks by the enemy, to prevent additional accidents, consumption limits for the evening period have been brought to the regions. As a result of the night attack, the situation with the electricity supply in Kyiv has become more complicated, which is why emergency shutdowns are being used. Restoration work is already underway," the message reads.

"Ukrenergo", electricity producers and operators of distribution systems continue to restore damaged facilities to ensure power supply to consumers and increase its reliability.

Read more: Air defense shot down 100% of "Shaheds" that Russians fired over Ukraine on the night of January 2, - Ihnat