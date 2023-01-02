Air defense shot down 100% of "Shaheds" that Russians fired over Ukraine on the night of January 2, - Ihnat

Ukrainian forces and means of air defense destroyed 100% of enemy drones launched by the Russian invaders on the territory of our country on the night of January 2.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon.

It should be noted that the air defense forces shot down 39 "Shahed" kamikaze drones, two "Orlans", and a guided air missile Kh-59, which the Russians used to attack Ukraine.

Ignat noted that during the previous attack, the Russians released a larger number of drones over Ukraine.

"The last time was no different in that then 100% and now 100% of UAVs were destroyed in different regions of the country," he said.

According to him, "Shahed" usually flies from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

He also noted that Ukraine still lacks air defense equipment to protect all regions. Ihnat emphasized that the Russians are using "Shaheds" to exhaust our air defense.

Also add that as a result of the invaders' night airstrikes on Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency blackouts were introduced in the city.