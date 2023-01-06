Lukashenko signs law on deprivation of citizenship for "extremism"

On January 5, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on deprivation of citizenship for "extremist activities" and Belarusians living outside their country.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Radio Svoboda

According to the new law, which will come into force in the summer of 2023, Belarusians living outside the country and convicted of extremism or "causing serious harm" to the interests of the state can be deprived of citizenship.

The definition may include opposition leaders who are in exile after the 2020 presidential election.

According to the wording of the law, even those who do not have another passport can be deprived of Belarusian citizenship. Belarus is one of several European states that has not signed the UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.

The new law, in addition, obliges Belarusian citizens to inform the authorities about the acquisition of citizenship or residence permit in another state. The requirement also applies to documents that give the right to obtain a residence permit, such as a Pole's card.

