Zelensky offered Prime Minister Kishida of Japan to take part in implementation of peace formula

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"I congratulated the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, on the start of Japan's presidency of the G7.

He thanked his country for the powerful generators and transformers that will help hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians stay warm and have light. I invited you to participate in the implementation of the peace formula," the message reads.

