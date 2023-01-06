During three hours of "Putin’s truce", Luhansk region was shelled 14 times with artillery, - RMA

Despite the "truce" announced by Putin, the Russian invaders opened artillery fire 14 times and tried to storm one of the villages of Luhansk region three times.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Briefly about 3 hours of Putin's "Christmas truce" in Luhansk region

From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: The Russians fired artillery 14 times and stormed one of our settlements three times. People in de-occupied villages sit in basements all day," the official said.