Russians may blow up dam in Svatove to slow down advance of AFU, - Center of National Resistance

An enemy engineering and sapper unit arrived in the temporarily occupied Svatove to study the possibility of undermining the dam of the local reservoir.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"In this way, the enemy expects to slow down the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this part of the front. At the same time, the occupiers plan to accuse Ukraine of undermining the dam," the report says.

The CNR emphasized that such actions are deliberate destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and are not expedient, because they do not change the position of forces at the front.

"We also draw attention to the fact that the Russians may use the detonation of the dam as an excuse to deport the local population. All those responsible for this crime will be recorded and will not escape punishment," the Center of National Resistance added.

Read more: Russia has violated self-proclaimed "ceasefire", - Pentagon