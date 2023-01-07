Pentagon on Ukraine’s needs for weapons: First there were Javelin, artillery and air defense systems, now we need armored vehicles

The war in Ukraine is now at a critical point, and the US must do everything possible to help Ukrainians continue to resist Russian aggression.

This was stated by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia Laura Cooper, Censor.NET reports with reference to Gordon.

According to her, US officials constantly monitor what the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to effectively fight the Russian invaders.

"Their needs on the battlefield have changed over time. When the Russian Federation invaded on February 24, 2022, anti-tank weapons were urgently needed, and the US and partner countries sent thousands of Javelin and other similar systems to Ukraine. After Ukraine repelled the initial Russian onslaught, artillery became an urgent need, and the US sent howitzers and ammunition to the country. Recently, air defense has been a priority, and the US and its allies have sent systems that Ukraine has put together to form an integrated air defense system," she described the dynamics of military assistance to the Ukrainian army.

Cooper noted that at this point in the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need armored vehicles the most.

"In the case of the [US armored vehicles] Bradley [which are part of the new package], what you are seeing is an acknowledgment that now is the best time for them. This is the right time for Ukraine to take advantage of its capabilities and change the dynamics on the battlefield." , - said the representative of the Pentagon.