In direction of Crimea, Russia no longer has deep rear, - commander of "Tavria" group Tarnavsky

In the Taurian direction, the Russian occupiers no longer had the concept of a deep rear.

This was announced by the commander of the "Tavria" troop group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted offensive operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions thanks to a successful combination of fire and maneuvers.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers control all attempts of the occupiers to organize effective defense and create conditions for active actions.

The general said that the Armed Forces are doing everything to destroy the maximum number of Russian forces and assets even during a relative lull on the front.

"The more we destroy them now, the less work will be done during the final liberation of Ukraine from the invaders," the military commander summarized.

