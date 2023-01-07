Ukraine has enough forces and means to protect Kyiv, - Pavliuk

Currently, there is no threat of a second Russian attack on the capital - the Russians do not have the appropriate forces and means.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the commander of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv, said this in an interview with "Suspilne".

"At this moment, there is no immediate threat (a possible repeated attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv - ed.). The Russians do not have the appropriate forces and means. There are certain groups on the territory that is the border between Ukraine and Belarus. But, given our potential, it is unlikely that they will succeed," he said.

According to the commander, all that is currently being done is "holding back Ukrainian forces on the northern border so that we cannot throw them to the east."

"We are considering possible options for aggression in the coming months. But for this, we need to transfer the appropriate forces and means that Russia is currently restoring on their (Russian - ed.) training grounds. So far, we do not see such intentions, but we are preparing for them," he said official.

Answering the question about why they previously said that an attack on the capital on February 24, 2022 was unlikely, Pavlyuk clarified that they were based on the forces and means that the Russians had at that time.

"The group they created had the potential to attack in the east of Ukraine. The fact that they attacked in different directions at the same time was their calculation of our unpreparedness and inability to conduct defense in all directions. They underestimated our potential. Whatever , we met them. But we first of all prepared in the east," he noted.

The commander of the group of forces and means of defense of Kyiv informed that this was a new experience, and the Ukrainian side managed to quickly create a powerful line of defense around the capital, to create a mechanism for the interaction of various structures.

Regarding the question about the turning point in the defense of the capital, the commander answered that it was the village of Moschun.

"The Russians had a bridgehead there. When this group was destroyed, we realized that there was a chance to destroy the entire group around Kyiv. Our active actions began, cutting off their logistics," he said.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk, commander of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv, also stated that currently there are enough forces and means to defend Kyiv and the capital region.

"At the moment, we have enough forces and means. We constantly rotate units so that people rest and get themselves in a combat state. Everything is controlled in the region. People are constantly training. Our advantage is knowledge of the area, its preparation," Pavliuk said.

According to him, they are currently constantly monitoring the movement of the Russian army from the training grounds.

"I think we will have time to warn the population about the possible development of events. We have also created a group on the border with Belarus, which is ready to meet the enemy with dignity. Kyiv region has prepared for a possible offensive. There are several defense lines around Kyiv with a total length of about a thousand kilometers. There, based on professional positions, long-term structures, a powerful defense system has been created," the official informed.

Answering the question about additional recruitment in the Security Council or demobilization, Pavlyuk noted that everything depends on the further actions of the Russian Federation.

"If they have another mobilization, then we will also be forced to select personnel. For the time being, the measures planned for the creation of brigades should be sufficient for appropriate actions," Pavliuk said.

Answering a question about the tactics of the Russian offensive, the commander noted that the Russians in the north did not plan to meet resistance.

"The tactics are different in the east. They understood that they are ready to meet them there. Tactics change, they are learning. It is impossible to underestimate them. It is getting harder to fight with them. We are also drawing conclusions. I think we will win. The main thing is that we have something to fight for. Thanks to God, the whole world supports us. Without help, it would be difficult to survive. First of all, in the economic issue, the provision of weapons," said the commander of the group of forces and means of defense of Kyiv.