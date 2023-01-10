Turkey supports Ukrainian "peace formula", - Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu expressed support for the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit in November 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ankara is making efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has from the beginning sought to achieve both a ceasefire and lasting peace.

"Of course, our goal is lasting peace and a mutually acceptable solution. We believe that this war will end at the negotiating table. The sooner it happens, the better," he said.

Watch more: Gunners destroyed enemy tank and ammunition depot. VIDEO

"But there are new conditions and realities. Russia now expresses readiness for negotiations, and Zelensky proposed a ten-point peace plan. As Turkey, we support this plan and continue our work," Çavuşoğlu added.