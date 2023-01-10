Zelensky deprived Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach of citizenship, - source

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived deputies Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach of Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated by Censor.NEТ with reference to LIGA.net

According to a source in the Presidential Administration, the President signed a decree to terminate the citizenship of Kozak, Medvedchuk, Kuzmin and Derkach.

Medvedchuk, as you know, was handed over to the Russians in exchange for the Mariupol defense commanders several months ago.

Kozak and Kuzmin are his associates in the banned OPFL party - the latter recently received suspicion of treason, he has repeatedly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Derkach is also suspected of treason and illicit enrichment. According to the investigation, in 2019-2022, he received $567,000 from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies for subversive activities against Ukraine and managed a network of Russian agents. In 2020, the US imposed personal sanctions against Derkach for attempting to interfere in the US elections.

