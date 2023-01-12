ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12146 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
314 0
war (20360) victims (596) Donetsk region (1903) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367)

Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

донеччина

Yesterday, January 11, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 11, the Russians killed 1 civilian of Donetsk region - in Paraskoviivka," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Night in Donetsk region: enemy continues to shell communities on different sections of front line, - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, - RMA 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 