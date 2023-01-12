Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, January 11, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 11, the Russians killed 1 civilian of Donetsk region - in Paraskoviivka," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

